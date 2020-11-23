ANOTHER ONE

Queen of SANG&B Jazmine Sullivan is snatching everyone’s edges, once again, with new single “Pick Up Your Feelings”–a soulfully spectacular anthem oozing with the Godly gusto that defines her genre-elevating music.

With “Lost One” already making waves, the vocal powerhouse continues to lay the groundwork for an amazing album that we’re expecting to drop soon.

This comes just weeks after melting the gram with her stunning Savage x Fenty debut in a long-overdue moment that immediately sent fans into heart-eye hysteria.

“Feeling myself in my @savagexfenty,” she captioned in a viral photo showcasing her enviable curves in the popular global lingerie brand known for catering to women of all shapes, sizes, and complexions.

If you remember, she was the target of musty Miserables who shaded her weight loss in the latest example of the internet being a terrible place.

“Last week some people dragged me saying I look sickly. I’m honestly a size 12. 180 lbs,” she posted on her Instagram Stories.

“There’s nothing skinny abt me but my neck 😩😂 I’m 5’8 however, so I sometimes photograph a little leaner than I am. But I ain’t skinny and that was never my goal.”

The “Need U Bad” singer was inspired to slim down and go vegan to support her mother who is battling cancer.

“My goal was to support my mother thru her battle w cancer by going vegan with her, and in turn, it helped me as well. And I feel really good.”

Sullivan continued:

“I have a lot of things to work on in my journey and am not nearly the model for health and fitness. But I’m trying… And I’ll continue to do so w my momma! Bless ya’ll, love ya’ll.”

