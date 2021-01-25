Bossip Video

Rob Hill Sr. is starting 2021 off with a new series featuring candid convos and edifying information.

The inspirational Insta-orator/ “Heart healer” is proudly presenting the first season of “Head In The Game” a series that dives into the formula of successful men, uncovering the methods that keep them on the journey to excellence.

Known for sharing daily inspo and for his pinnable motivational messages, Rob Hill Sr. is expounding on that but exclusively via the male perspective.

“Head In The Game” features various men in different industries including NFLer/Super Bowl champ Bobby Wagner, Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson, actor Mack Wilds, music industry exec Chaka Zulu, “Insecure” actor Sarunas Jackson and more. The gentleman each sit with Rob individually and discuss everything from their morning routine to what they look for in their life partners.

In these intimate conversations, Rob follows the story arc of each individual’s personal development, extracting the origins of self-discipline, determination, and purpose.

A recently released series preview shows Rob chatting with TV personality/ MTV’s Ridiculousness co-host Steelo Brim about how he “keeps his head in the game” even in the midst of failure.

“Find silver linings in everything,” says Brim. “All the greats have said it and its just a fact, you find success in failure.”

Viewers can tune into episodes of Head In The Game from Rob’s newly launched ID on Identifi: http://www.weidentifi.com/id/robhillsr

Head In the Game is produced for new streaming platform Identifi (http://www.weidentifi.com) by Lately Early Productions. Rodney Rikai and Rob Hill Sr. Are Executive Producers.