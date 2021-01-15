Bossip Video

They’re still doing it.

52-year-old Patrick Warren was shot multiple times and killed on his front lawn by Killeen, Texas police officer Reynaldo Contreras on Sunday evening. According to KWTX, Warren’s family became concerned about his behavior and called a mental health professional for help. They were told that one was not available, so a worthless cop was sent instead. THIS is exactly what we are talking about when we say “defund the police“. Take some of the millions of unnecessary dollars that they are allotted and use those resources to get PROPER emergency response professionals.

A viral video that was recorded on the Warren family’s RING doorbell monitor. That video was posted by the family lawyer Lee Merritt. As always, the video is graphic.

The officer can be seen using a taser at first to subdue Warren. Lee revealed that things took a turn for the worst when the officer then shot Patrick and “redirected his weapon towards” Patrick’s wife, Barbara, telling her to step away from him as he lay dead on the ground.

It isn’t bloody, but the trauma of witnesses yet another Black person killed by a cop can weigh heavy on us. Please do not watch if you feel it will trigger this trauma.

The family is demanding that officer Contreras be fired, arrested, and investigated for a homicide. It is clear to see that Patrick Warren came out of his house with his hands in the air. He was completely unarmed. There is absolutely no reason for him to be dead right now.

We hope the Warren family runs the Killeen Police Department dry and that Contreras spend a very long time in a very dangerous prison.

Warrens’ family has created a GoFundMe page to help cover funeral costs. Please help support this family in need if you can.

Rest in peace, Patrick Warren. Black Lives Matter.