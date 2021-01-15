Bossip Video

We see you!

“Bussit Baby” rapper Plies is a whole new man after tossing his popular gold grill. He’s now opting for the pearly white life.

Plies sparks hilarious reactions yesterday after the Florida rapper held a small ceremony for the gold caps and buried them in his backyard. The video starts with somber music playing in the background.

“It’s a very sad day today, y’all, it’s a very sad day! We’re all gathered here today to bury my gold teeth. I finally did it, man. Finally took my old gold teeth out, y’all. Been a long time coming, but change is gon’ come. All these years,” he said. “But like they say, all great things must come to an end. So, finna bury my gold teeth.”

Plies ended off the clip with a hilarious prayer.

About 24 hours later, we now get to see Plie without his signature gold fronts. Although he looks great, he does claim to be “shy” about his makeover.

“I Just Showed My Mom My New Smile,” the rapper wrote on Instagram. “She Hugged Me Started Crying & Said “I Finally Got My Baby Back”. 😍 One Of The Proudest Days Of My Life. 2021 I’m Might Just Turn Into A Full Time Brand Ambassador With This New Smile😬🤣 No C**chie Gettin Ate With These 🦷 😂 It Took Me So Long To Post This Pic Cause I Was Shy 🙈 🤣 (Ladies) How Did I Do???”

We present to you, Plies 2.0. How do you like his NEW look???

Back in November, Plies appeared on the remix to Moneybagg Yo’s track “Said Sum.”