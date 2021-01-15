Bossip Video

Will you be watching?

B&R Films, GVN Releasing, and BPG Media teamed up to release the shenanigan-packed trailer for “The Bid” starring Philly duo Maurquis Boone and Rich “Philly Filthy Rich” Harris who also wrote, produced and directed the film that hit digital platforms and theaters this week.

The Indie Comedy is already a homegrown phenomenon in Philly where Boone and Rich created, casted, funded and shot the flick in 30 days with a hilarious array of social media comedians/actors like Haha Davis, Mr. Commodore, Southside Ju and A-Town.

They hosted 13 sold out screenings in the city that created buzz and eventually caught the attention of GVN Releasing and BPG Media–the film and television production arm of powerhouse management firm The Blueprint Group.

The film tells the story of two rappers (played by Boone and Rich—named Boone and Rich) who get framed by an overzealous Philadelphia police officer. The duo is sent to prison and forced to fight the unjust Philadelphia prison system from the inside. Richard Harris has done prison time in the past and knows how to deal with the stresses and struggles of incarceration. Boone, on the other hand, is totally out of his comfort zone and violates ALL prison rules and ethics.

Boone’s behavior and attitude place the duo in a series of jailhouse dramas that will leave you torn between fearing for their lives or laughing.

“The Bid” elevates Boone and Rich as two of comedy’s most exciting new voices. Producers include Richard Harris and Maurquis Boone of B&R Films. Executive Producers are Gee Roberson, Jean Nelson, Al Branch, Cortez Bryant, Bryan Calhoun, Dwayne “Heat” Williams of BPG Media, and Geno Taylor of GVN Releasing. Executive Producers also are Bernard “Jamil” Jones and Antonio Simmons of Black Eye Entertainment.

Be on the lookout for news on the soundtrack soon, featuring the hip-hop group Boone and Rich, which will be released on Street Value Records and Blueprint Distro.