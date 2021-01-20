Bossip Video

It’s still f**k you, dog.

Finally. After four years, numerous scandals, a porn star, a race riot, an insurrection, two impeachments, and 400,000 dead Americans from COVID-19, Donald f**king Trump is finally just another powerless white man. We sincerely hope that he tumbles down a flight of stairs, disrespectfully.

That said, just hours before he permanently lost all of his executive infinity stones, 55% of white women’s president pardoned 143 people, according to CNN. Of those who were granted freedom from prison and/or had their convictions nullified, several of them are names that you will readily recognize. Most notably, Lil Wayne, Kodak Black, former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick, and Roc Nation CEO Desiree Perez.

73 people on the list received pardons and 70 others had their current prison sentences commuted.

Here’s what was said about each of the aforementioned pardonees:

Kodak Black: President Trump granted a commutation to Bill Kapri, more commonly known as Kodak Black. Kodak Black is a prominent artist and community leader. This commutation is supported by numerous religious leaders, including Pastor Darrell Scott and Rabbi Schneur Kaplan. Additional supporters include Bernie Kerik, Hunter Pollack, Gucci Mane, Lil Pump, Lil Yachty, Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens, Jack Brewer formerly of the National Football League, and numerous other notable community leaders…

Lil Wayne: President Trump granted a full pardon to Dwayne Michael Carter Jr., also known as “Lil Wayne.” Mr. Carter pled guilty to possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon, owing to a conviction over 10 years ago. Brett Berish of Sovereign Brands, who supports a pardon for Mr. Carter, describes him as “trustworthy, kind-hearted and generous.” Mr. Carter has exhibited this generosity through commitment to a variety of charities, including donations to research hospitals and a host of foodbanks. Deion Sanders, who also wrote in support of this pardon, calls Mr. Wayne “a provider for his family, a friend to many, a man of faith, a natural giver to the less fortunate, a waymaker, [and] a game changer.”

Kwame Kilpatrick: …Mr. Kilpatrick has served approximately 7 years in prison for his role in a racketeering and bribery scheme while he held public office. During his incarceration, Mr. Kilpatrick has taught public speaking classes and has led Bible Study groups with his fellow inmates.

Desiree Perez: President Trump granted a full pardon to Desiree Perez. Ms. Perez was involved in a conspiracy to distribute narcotics. Since her conviction, Ms. Perez has taken full accountability for her actions and has turned her life around. She has been gainfully employed and has been an advocate for criminal justice reform in her community.

We highly suggest you click the link in the above tweet to read the entire list. It gives you a good look at all the Black and brown folks who were sentenced to lottery numbers or life for non-violent drug dealing while a majority of people in the legal cannabis business are getting rich.

