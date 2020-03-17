Out Of PocKKKet: Faded Dookie Skid Mark Donald Trump Characterizes Coronavirus As “Chinese Virus”, He’s Racist Than A MF

53% of white women’s president Donald Trump is racist as hell. We all know this. That doesn’t make it any less f**ked up when he PURPOSELY chooses to use racist rhetoric to stoke hate.

Everybody everywhere is calling the coronavirus “coronavirus”. Cable news, newspapers, magazines, tweets, Facebookers, everybody, we’re all calling the earth-shuddering pandemic “coronavirus”.

But for some reason, Donald f**king Trump insists on connecting the virus to Chinese people and further stigmatizing people who are currently being bullied, beaten, and shunned by bigots and racists. Yesterday, Trump drew the ire of socially distant social media users for this tweet:

The United States will be powerfully supporting those industries, like Airlines and others, that are particularly affected by the Chinese Virus. We will be stronger than ever before! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 16, 2020

And again this morning…

Cuomo wants “all states to be treated the same.” But all states aren’t the same. Some are being hit hard by the Chinese Virus, some are being hit practically not at all. New York is a very big “hotspot”, West Virginia has, thus far, zero cases. Andrew, keep politics out of it…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 17, 2020

Trump’s strategy is to keep calling the coronavirus the “Chinese Virus” until we become desensitized to his racism and it becomes mundane for everyone in both mainstream and social media. The outrage gets less and less until it’s just accepted as a matter of course. — Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) March 17, 2020

Let’s be clear, there are many diseases that are wrongly named after geographical locations and many of them are African. Ebola is named after the Democratic Republic of Congo, Zika virus is named after a Ugandan forest, West Nile virus is obviously named after the Nile river. Point is, this needs to stop. It’s all offensive and is only used as racist-a$$ dog-whistle.

GTFOHWTBS.