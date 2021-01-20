Bossip Video

Ya love to see it.

Listen, for years now, we and many other media outlets have had the unfortunate job of reporting on the troubles that Delonte West has been suffering. Not for the sake of ridicule, but in hopes that someone, anyone, would reach out to him and help lift him from his unhoused station in life.

A few weeks ago, a new video of Delonte wandering the streets surfaced online and enough was enough, and Delonte’s former boss, Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban, did what needed to be done. He picked up Delonte from a gas station, got him a place to stay, and likely had some difficult conversations about life.

Today, we are more than happy to report that according to ESPN, Delonte is now a gainfully-employed, tax-paying, clock-punching citizen again as he has been hired by Rebound therapy center in Florida. Now, of course, we’d much rather him be anywhere in the world but Florida but this is very good news and we’re not about to pee in the lemonade.

In addition to getting Delonte clean, Cuban was able to help him reconnect with his estranged mother.

West began his career during the 2004 NBA Draft and moved on to play for the Cleveland Cavaliers, The Mavericks, Celtics, and Supersonics. The 37-year-old former baller averaged 9.7 points and 3.6 assists per game during his 8 seasons with the NBA.

Here’s to hoping that Delonte stays on this side of health for all the rest of his days.

What do YOU think? Tell us down below.