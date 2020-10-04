Go Big Red: Here Are Some Reminders Why We’re Rooting For Delonte West

Dallas Mavericks billionaire owner Mark Cuban tracked down NBA veteran Delonte West on Monday. Several reports have stated Cuban is working with West and his family to get him enrolled in rehab and develop a gameplan to help him rebuild his life.

Delonte West has turned into a bit of a character over the years and has often been the butt of jokes involving rumors about his alleged past relationship with the mother of Lebron James, but he was so much more.

Many may not know that Delonte West was a standout basketball player at Saint Joseph’s University, where he and Jameer Nelson led the Hawks to the Elite Eight in 2004. In addition to an eight-year NBA career, Delonte West was not only a tenacious competitor but one of the most entertaining ballers off the court we may have seen since Dennis Rodman. West played for the Boston Celtics, Seattle SuperSonics, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Dallas Mavericks between 2004-2012.

As we hope that Delonte can recover and get the necessary help he needs, let’s revisit some of the best moments throughout Delonte’s career and why we love the guy.

Check out an outstanding example of Delonte as Lebron’s teammate:

Hit the flip for more great moments in Delonte West’s career.