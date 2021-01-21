Bossip Video

Congratulations!

Congratulations are in order for “Growing Up Hip Hop” star Kiyomi Leslie who is pregnant with her first child. Kiyomi was previously in a relationship with rapper Bow Wow but it looks like she’s moved on from the rapper-wife life to now having a baller for a baby daddy. The model is expecting a son with NFL free agent Justin Hardy.

This past weekend, Kiyomi and Justin threw a blue-themed baby shower to celebrate the forthcoming birth of their son.

Before photos of Kiyomi Leslie and Justin Hardy surfaced at their baby’s shower, the pregnancy still remained a secret. The IG influencer revealed to her fans that she somewhat struggled with acceptance of her new mom-bod and chose to keep things to herself.

“I said what glow? What beauty? What sexiness? Ion see none of that at all right now!?…I kept thinking of who I WAS and not who I was becoming. Trying to hold on to a picture of who everybody else wanted me to be, instead of embracing where I was in life. I said I feel hoodwinked these women on socials make this sh*t look beautiful and easy. BUT BABYYYYYYY lemme tell you it is not!”

Kiyomi added that she was looking forward to “snapping back” after dropping her precious bundle, telling people to watch out for her.

“My SnapBack game gonna be crazy tho so clutch ya pearls and check ya watches”

The relationship status between Justin and Kiyomi remains unknown aside from us knowing he was there at the baby’s shower celebration. The athlete was formerly drafted by the Falcons in the fourth round of the 2015 NFL Draft. He played college football at East Carolina. He is 29-years-old.

Congratulations to the soon-to-be parents!