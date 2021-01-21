“Growing Up Hip Hop” Exclusive: Jhonni Blaze Opens Up To Deb About Her Frustrations [VIDEO]

Poor Jhonni...

“Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta” is back with a brand new episode tonight and we’ve got an exclusive clip for your viewing pleasure right now! Tonight’s episode features a really poignant moment between Deb Antney and Jhonni Blaze where Jhonni opened up about her trauma over her past life as an exotic dancer and sex worker as well as her current frustrations of having her music career being stalled and her love life also stuck in a holding pattern. Check out the clip below:

We were really touched by how Deb opened up about her son and how Jhonni’s behavior automatically had her fearing for her life. Hopefully Jhonni will heed Deb’s words and understand how much she truly is loved. So many people go through these same struggles, it’s good to see that reality tv isn’t avoiding the tough conversations, riiight?

Here’s what else to expect from the episode:

Tammy and Deb clash over politics; Waka gets caught in the crossfire. Pimpin’ has to face the music when his ex Diamond confronts him. Sexual tension fuels their fiery fight suggesting they may not be over after all. Jhonni has to fess up to Deb.

Sounds like it’s going to be quite an episode.

Growing Up Hip Hop “Word In The Streets” – Premieres Thursday, January 21 at 9:00pm on WeTV

Will you be watching? Who are your favorites from this season of “Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta”? Do you think Deb’s love for Trump has cost her some fans? Tell us what you think down below!