“Growing Up Hip Hop ATL” Exclusive: Da Brat Dead Set Against Deb’s Lakeside Luncheon, “That’s Like COVID And Chill!”

Da Brat said she doesn’t want to go to your cookout Deb.

Happy Humpday! We’re just a day away from a brand new episode of “Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta” on WeTV and we’ve got an exclusive sneak peek for your viewing pleasure. On Thursday’s new episode, Deb tries convincing Da Brat that her idea for a luncheon on the lake will be a great way for the gang to get together and catch up on life… oh and also discuss her views as a Trump supporter. As you can probably imagine, Da Brat isn’t that thrilled about the prospect.

Check out the clip below:

LOL @ Da Brat saying she was saying she doesn’t even see how a dog, cat or ferret can support Donald Trump. Now THAT was a good one.

Here’s what else we should expect from the episode:

Despite warnings, Bow threatens to tell all about his exes on his new album. When an ex shows up in ATL, Bow is forced to face the past. Deb’s secret creates turmoil that could tank her reputation. The stress of it sends someone over the edge.

Wow. This season is coming out the gate with the drama!

Growing Up Hip Hop “Georgia Impeach” – Premieres Thursday, January 14 at 9:00pm ET on WeTV

Will you be watching?