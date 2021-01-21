Bossip Video

The last home Naya Rivera lived in before her untimely passing this summer has officially been sold after just nine days on the market.

The 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom Los Feliz home has been sold for $2,695,000, according to reports from The New York Post. This comes just nine days after it hit the market.

The newly renovated home went on sale on January 6, six months after the Glee star’s tragic death. The 2,762-square-feet abode in Los Angeles has been labeled a Smart Home with a Sonos sound system and includes a designer open kitchen, French classic architecture in the living room, and a newly installed pool.

The two-story home also features a farmhouse master bath, an oversized patio off the master bedroom, and a convenient laundry room. The residence is newly built with natural white oak hardwood flooring throughout.

Rivera purchased the Los Feliz home for $2.6 million in 2018 following her divorce from Ryan Dorsey and lived there with her son, Josey. On July 8, 2020, the actress accidentally drowned after going swimming in Lake Piru with her 5-year-old son, who told police they both jumped off the boat to swim, but his mother never got back on. She was 33 years old.

Back in November of last year, Dorsey filed a lawsuit against The United Water Conservation District and the Parks and Recreation Management in Ventura County, California, where the incident took place. The grieving single father cited the company’s negligence and infliction of emotional distress as the reason behind his wrongful death suit.

The lawsuit also alleges that Rivera’s death could have been prevented. The family detailed that the boat that both Rivera and Josey sailed on around lake Piru didn’t comply with Coast Guard safety standards according to Page Six.