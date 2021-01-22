Bossip Video

Ya love to see it!

Kelly Loeffler is on the verge of not only losing her senate race and her dignity but also, her team.

ESPN is reporting that the sale of the WNBA‘s Atlanta Dream is nearly finalized and the obsequious blonde will not longer be affiliated with the franchise. The news surely comes to the delight of the players because as many of you know, the ladies of the Dream openly and loudly campaigned for Loeffler’s opponent, Rev. Raphael Warnock. Loeffler is a staunch MAGA and voiced her many unacceptable takes and criticisms of Black Lives Matter and the efforts that Donald Trump was making to quell them. Loeffler even wrote a letter to the league to chide them for embracing BLM during 2020’s summer of uprisings.

Here’s what she told ESPN back in July:

“I have long welcomed additional partners as part of making sure that we continue to grow the team. But I will continue to remain part of the team.”

She’s dumb as hell if she thought that was going to go over well in the locker room. It’s a far cry from the statement that the WNBA released yesterday:

“As it relates to the Atlanta Dream, we understand a sale of the franchise is close to being finalized,” the league said in a statement. “Once the sale negotiation is concluded, additional information will be provided.”

Loeffler told ESPN back in July of last year that she estimated that she “lost” around $10 million since buying the coveted team, but the story contradicts what the former senator was dishing out for her own personal gain. Campaign finance documents show that Loeffler shelled out $23 million to her senatorial campaign in 2020. She ain’t that broke!

Bloop. Bye, bish.