We know you’re probably exhausted from hearing about DaniLeigh and her “Yellow Bone” drama, but alas, she’s returned to social media to clarify a few things.

In case you missed it, Dani caused an uproar on social media last week after posting a song called “Yellow Bone,” where she bragged about her light skin being “what he wants.” People thought the song was in poor taste given that we all know the singer deals with rapper DaBaby, a dark-skinned man with the mothers of his children and even his kids having similar mahogany skin tones. A conversation surrounding colorism floated around online, sparked by Dani’s song as people also questioned her race.

DaniLeigh deactivated her social media accounts for a few days and decided to come back with her version of a thought out apology. She started:

“Hey guys, it’s DaniLeigh. I just wanted to address what’s going on with me right now. I think it’s super important, because I definitely feel super misunderstood. My song ‘Yellow bone is what he want,’ I think people twisted it into thinking, like, I’m trying to bash another woman, another skin tone, that was never my intention. I wasn’t brought up like that, I never looked at my skin as a privilege. I never looked at me as ‘I’m better than somebody because of my skin tone.’

Dan continued, not understanding why her lyrics were harmful at all while mentioning her Black man and friends.

I see brown skin women flaunt their skin all the time in music, why can’t I talk about mine? If you look at me, I’m light-skinned, I’m a yellow bone. In my opinion, that’s just what I am. So, it wasn’t something that I looked at so deeply. Which, I can see why people will take it deeply, so I understand and I’m sorry that I wasn’t sensitive to the topic when I wrote my comment ‘why are you guys taking so personal?’ Because, it can be a personal thing to certain people, because colorist is a real thing so I do get it. But I’m not that. I’m not a colorist. I’m not a racist. I date a whole chocolate man. I have beautiful dark-skinned friends.

Dani finished up, basically proclaiming she doesn’t see color when she looks at people.

Skin isn’t something I even see, it’s not something that I look at. I don’t live for the internet because people don’t know me. So that’s why I thought it was important to speak on, because you don’t know me, it’s like, let me tell you guys what I meant by this. Hopefully you guys can watch it with a open heart, a genuine mind, and try to get past it. I’m sorry, again, if I offended people — who are truly offended — I’m sorry. I’m going to just keep grinding, keep doing me, keep posting me. I hope everybody has a great Sunday. It’s all love.”

Do you accept DaniLeigh’s apology?