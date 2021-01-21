Bossip Video

What was she thinking???

DaBaby’s girlfriend DaniLeigh is getting called out for being “colorist” on social media today. The 26-year-old released a track called “Yellow Bone” through her Triller account while playfully modeling blonde hair and serving lackluster lyrics about being an irresistible light-skinned baddie. Now folks want her to go away forever.

On the track Dominican Dani praised her high hue while trap-singing “yellow bone is what he want.” Her boo DaBaby (who has two dark brown baby mamas) was seen co-signing in her comments, leaving yellow emojis. After receiving backlash from fans who though the track was in poor taste in the comments, Dani deleted the record, but not before struggling to defend herself.

You can hit play below to hear some of DaniLeigh “Yellow Bone” record that was reposted by OnSite.

Folks on Twitter expressed to Dani that they felt the track was being divisive, and straight up in poor taste all around, especially with her previously tweeting that she has been influenced by her “amazing Black friends.” Does she even identify as Black herself???

It was also brought up that she is dating a man with two dark skinned women raising his children, so what is really being implied here? MeMe, the mother of Dababy’s oder children and the woman she was once in a relationship with at the same time as Dani seemingly reacted to the controversy by adding a yellow bird to her IG stories, writing:

“Lmfaooo I’m gone, I ain’t gone doooooooo it.” adding laughing emojis.

Danileigh has since tried to scrub the Triller video for “Yellow Bone” off the internet but the reactions are still lingering and screen recording is forever. Scroll down to see how some folks started to drag the singer for frankly, being a yellow bird.

What do YOU think of all of this?