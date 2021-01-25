Teyonah is baaaae

By now, you’ve probably seen all the buzz surrounding Marvel’s latest pop culture obsession “WandaVision” where Avengers Wanda Maximoff (“Scarlet Witch”) and her husband Vision are seemingly caught up in an alternate reality set in different classic TV-themed episodes.

If that sounds trippy, it absolutely is on the mind-warping Disney Plus series that also stars our boo Teyonah Parris who plays lovable soul sista “Geraldine” in Wanda & Vision’s alternate reality that isn’t what it appears to be (based on recent events).

At this point, we know “Geraldine” is really Monica Rambeau–daughter of Captain Marvel’s BFF Maria Rambeau and eventual superhero–who’s attempting to reach Wanda & Vision in the Nick At Nite-style purgatory.

“Obviously, she’s iconic,” said Parris in an interview with Variety. She’s legendary in the comics, but the goal is to make her human — or superhuman in some cases — but to make her a real, live, breathing, three-dimensional person and that process has been a really intense one, but fun. I don’t want it to sound like anything crazy, but I take pride and I’m doing my best to really fill this woman’s shoes and step into who she is. Fans have loved her so much over the decades and just wanted to make sure I do my best to do right by Monica Rambeau.”

Whew, it’s quite the twisty, turny mystery with Teyonah Parris shining brighter by the episode.

“Watching all of that unravel, and then come together later in the series, is going to be quite a ride,” Parris revealed to TV Line. “And I hope that you all tune in and ride this thing with us, because it will be well worth it. I know there are so many questions in the first couple of episodes, and just no answers, but we will get to it, I promise.”

Have you been watching “WandaVision?” If not, WHY? Tell us down below and peep an essential Teyonah Parris celebration on the flip.