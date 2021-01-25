Bossip Video

After years of romance rumors repeatedly surfacing, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are reportedly dating.

The duo was spotted together in Palm Springs this weekend, further fueling romance rumors that have already been swirling for years now. The stars have been close friends for years apparently, but according to reports from E! News, they’re taking this recent trip as more than just buddies.

“It’s fairly new,” the source told the publication, going on to say that Kourtney and the Blink-182 drummer have been dating for “about a month or two.”

Fans noticed the couple’s most recent rendezvous on Saturday, January 23, when the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared photos on Instagram chronicling a relaxing day at her mom, Kris Jenner’s Palm Springs home. Only a short time after, Barker posted similar snapshots that showed the same background and scenery, immediately alerting fans that they were staying at the same house.

Kourtney and Travis have yet to confirm their relationship publicly, but the source confirms to E! News, “They were in Palm Springs together.”

These two and their previous interactions on social media are what first alerted fans something might be going on, with Barker leaving frequent comments on Kourt’s photos–especially recently. Not only has the duo been longtime friends, but they’re also neighbors. In 2019, they were spotted grabbing dinner at Nobu in Malibu, which caused fans to wonder if they were dating. At the time, they were just friends, but now, that relationship has bloomed into something more.

The source also revealed that Travis may have had his “eye” on Kourtney for quite some time now.

“Travis has always had an eye for Kourtney,” the insider leaked. “The chemistry and flirtation has always been there. They have a lot in common, and Kourtney has always been attracted to how Travis is as a parent. He’s an amazing, hands-on dad, and Kourtney loves that about him. They love relaxing at home with their kids, and everyone gets along. It’s going well, and they aren’t putting pressure on it being super serious at this point.”

Wow!

We didn’t see this one coming! Do you think Kourtney and Travis make a cute couple?