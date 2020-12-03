Bossip Video

Teyana vs. Travis!

Our buddy-pals at Polaris Slingshot announced the WINNER of its East vs. West build-off between renowned automotive customizers The Auto Firm in South Florida and DUB in Southern California.

After a 2-week fan vote, DUB’s blacked-out 2020 Slingshot for legendary drummer Travis Barker edged out The Auto Firm’s matte grey and aqua ride for R&Baddie Teyana Taylor and delivered the ‘Best of the Builders’ honors to the West Coast.

Showcasing the Polaris Slingshot in all its glory, the Best of the Builders program celebrated its one-of-a-kind style while emphasizing the vehicle as the ultimate canvas of self-expression.

To bring this to life, each builder reflected on their client’s personality: Barker’s all-black, open cockpit concert on wheels and Taylor’s show-stopping ride with matte grey and aqua-infused paint scheme.

“Customizing vehicles have long been a form of self-expression, and today, there’s nothing that serves up a platform for personalization quite like a Slingshot,” said Chris Sergeant, Vice President of Polaris Slingshot. “We’re extremely proud and grateful for the opportunity to partner with renowned builders such as DUB and The Auto Firm, both whom truly captured the personalities of their clients with their show-stopping Slingshot designs.”

As Barker recently transitioned to only owning black cars, DUB was tasked with delivering a truly blacked-out design from front to back, inside and out. DUB utilized a combination of matte and gloss black paint and wrapped select parts with Barker’s signature graphics. A custom 24-by-10-inch rear wheel along with air ride will demand attention at every stop light and turn heads on every street corner.

Barker’s seats were custom stitched with his iconic “F” embroidered into the headrest. And of course, fittingly for a musician, DUB packed as much into the sound system as possible, adding speakers to the exterior and center console between driver and passenger.

“As clean and sleek black is, it can be very challenging only working with black,” said Myles Kovacs, President of DUB. “But our job as a build team is to bring through our client’s personality and we couldn’t be happier with the finished result.”

Squaring off head-to-head, DUB and The Auto Firm are two of the most accomplished groups within custom car culture – each with a wide-range of customization experience and unrivaled familiarity with the Slingshot platform.

With the builds complete, and the winner selected, fans can visit Slingshot’s social media (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter) to view all the incredible content from each build.

For more information on Polaris Slingshot (and rental locations), click here, or follow along on Instagram.