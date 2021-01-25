Bossip Video

Things seem to always fall apart around this woman…

Larsa Pippen’s latest clout chase has potentially helped put federal authorities on the case of shady animal “trainer” and Tiger King co-star Doc Antle. Peep game.

According to TMZ, PETA sent a letter to the USDA to investigate Antle for violations of the Animal Welfare Act which strictly forbids the general public from taking photographs with wild cats. The reason they sent the letter in the first place is because of photographs that Larsa posted on social media after a visit to Antle’s Myrtle Beach Safari.

PETA‘s Associate Director of Captive Animal Law Enforcement, Debbie Metzler, says that Antle has been warned over the years about this violation and up to this point, the USDA hasn’t really done anything about it.

Beyond the law-breaking, PETA says that Larsa’s contact put the animals at risk of contracting COVID-19 which would be another violation of the animal protection legislature.

Let Doc tell it, the whole thing is a big “misunderstanding”. He says Larsa was shooting a PSA about “saving the animals” and took a few pics with them prior to recording. He goes on to say that the set was closed and in compliance with all regulations.

Yeah, ok, sure. SMH.

Back in December, Larsa, who was formerly married to NBA star Scottie Pippen, was caught canoodling with Timberwolves star Malik Beasley. Both celebs sent social media into a frenzy, especially since the 24-year-old athlete was already married during the time of their situation-ship.

Beasley’s wife Montana Yoh caught wind of the salacious affair through her social media followers and told TMZ she had no clue that the two were seeing one another. Yoh added that she “doesnt know if things will be salvageable with Malik.”