Another celeb is selling pretty little fashion for all you pretty little things.

Teyana Taylor’s first of many PrettyLittleThing collections is here.

After announcing the end to her music career, Teyana’s moving forward with a year-long “hands-on and hands in” partnership with PrettyLittleThing as creative director. With that, she has a new ’90s streetwear-inspired collection featuring 25-pieces. A press release says the collection “encapsulates female sexuality, allowing you to own your confidence and be proud of who you are.”

It also features chocolatey brown pieces, pops of neon, vegan leather, tight bodysuits, and ab accentuating crop tops.

Teyana is currently promoting the collection on Instagram with a super-sexy visual featuring a band of baddies exclusively outfitted in PrettyLittleThing.

Teyana recently told BET that the collection is not only inspired by the 90s but by girly girls and tomboys.

“I’m a 90s baby,” said Teyana. “Do you remember back then when everything fit cute? It was talkin’. It was doing what it had to do. Well, I wanted my new collection to have that classic 90s feel and look to it. I have some vegan leather looks that are very Jean Paul Gaultier meets hip hop and R&B 90s streetwear.” “I wanted the collection to be fun and reflect the way I dress,” Taylor reveals. “The new collection is where girly and tomboy meets.”

In promo pictures for her collection, Teyana’s joined by not only models but her mother Nikki Taylor (R) who’s slaying the collection while wearing vegan leather.

Teyana’s collection is reasonably priced and size-inclusive. Prices range from $18 – $145 and the sizes range from 0 – 26.

PrettyLittleThing is also announcing that the collection is currently 30% off.

See some exclusive pieces from Teyana Taylor’s collection below.

1. BLACK CROC PU OVERSIZED UTILITY JACKET, $95 ($61 with discount)

2. CHOCOLATE PU EMBROIDERED BOMBER JACKET, $105 ($68 with discount)

3. BLACK PU POCKET DETAIL WIDE LEG TROUSERS, $68 ($44 with discount)

Are you buying Teyana Taylor’s PrettyLittleThing collection?