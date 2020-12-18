Bossip Video

Lil Kim is a pretty little thing.

The Queen Bee is the latest celeb to nab a collection with British brand PrettyLittleThing that sells sexy “figure worshipping” pieces. For Kimmy’s collection, the iconic raptress is donning sporty ensembles as well as ruched leggings, animal print skirts, mesh tops, bodysuits, and faux fur. Her collection features over 60+ pieces and is size-inclusive ranging from size 0 to size 26.

The news was announced on PLT’s Instagram with a post that read;

“✨🔥 PrettyLittleThing by Lil Kim 🔥✨ Get ready to go awff 🙌 Legendary rapper & undisputed Queen of the 90’s hip hop scene @lilkimthequeenbee just dropped the ultimate collection of garms as fierce as her rhymes 💥 Link in bio 👆”

The brand’s since released a steamy video of pretty Lil Kim in all her pretty Lil glory.

Lil Kim is ecstatic to partner with PrettyLittleThing which also boasts collections from Ashanti, Saweetie, and Doja Cat. Kimmy also noted that she was hands-on with the design process.

“The thing I love is that it’s a little bit of me mixed with PrettyLittleThing,” Lil’ Kim said of her collection in a press release. “You guys can get beautiful looks that are so affordable. I just wanted to stay true to the PLT aesthetic and show everyone that I’m a real stylist and visionary,” she added. “This whole collection was designed by me and I’m super proud of that.”

Naturally, PrettyLittleThing is excited to have the Hip-Hop icon onboard.

“To be working with one of the most iconic and legendary women in Hip Hop has been a dream come true for me,” said PrettyLittleThing, chief executive, Umar Kamani in a press release. “I’ve been a huge fan of Kim for years and after her performance at our New York Fashion Week show I knew she would be the perfect fit to launch our partywear collection. She has worked so closely with our Design team bringing her version to life, recreating some of her most iconic looks which I know her fans will recognise.”

Will YOU be buying Lil Kim’s PrettyLittleThing collection?