Kid Cudi surprised fans with an announcement this week, revealing that one of his next projects will be his very own clothing line.

He announced the big move on his Twitter page, emphasizing how long this specific project has been a work in progress.

“Finally startin my own clothing line,” he revealed. “Been a long time comin and another dream of mine. More madness, true vision, freshness comin soon!!!”

While he didn’t reveal much about this upcoming endeavor, he did provide fans with a little more information, saying his first release will happen this summer.

“This summer ima have my first drop of stuff,” he told a fan.

The singer didn’t stop there, letting everyone know that one of the things coming with this new clothing line is some denim–but not only that, Cudi claims he’s working on the “perfect pair of jeans.”

“My denims will be the ultimate denims,” he tweeted. “Imagine the perfect pair of jeans. Ahhh!! Finally.”

Kid Cudi went on to explain that his upcoming fashion line is one of many projects he’s been able to create since he decided to start taking his mental health seriously. Back in 2016, the rapper checked himself into rehab due to severe depression and thoughts of suicide. Luckily, he’s been doing better ever since.