Kid Cudi just shared a music video for “Heaven On Earth,” a track off of his brand new album, Man on the Moon III.

The short film was directed by Nabil, and stands at just over 5 minutes long. The video is part of YouTube Music’s Artist Spotlight Stories series. The last music video Cudi released, for another Man On The Moon III track titled, “She Knows This,” was also a part of the series. Both of these videos are connected to one another, in a sense, as they feature clips from the 2006 film The Pursuit of Happyness with Jaden and Will Smith.

Check out the latest music video from Scott Mescudi down below:

As of now, the third installment in Cudi’s beloved Man on the Moon series is projected to debut at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 with 150-175K album-equivalent units. This marks Kid Cudi’s seventh studio album and features guest appearances from the likes of Pop Smoke, Skepta, Phoebe Bridgers, and Trippie Redd.

“It’s 10 years of anticipation for this album. If this album fails, if this sucks, I’m over! I’m gonna go live on an island somewhere,” Cudi said while speaking with Tenet star John David Washington for Wonderland. He went on to call it the “most important album of my career thus far.”

During his interview with Washington, Scott explained that his inspiration behind his spacey album and visual trilogy was sparked after watching Man on the Moon with Jim Carrey.

“.. I felt that his approach to comedy was like my approach to music — this unfiltered, could be disturbing type of sh*t, you know? Sh*t that really f***ed with the census, f***ed with the people. So I ran with that. And I remember in kindergarten, my teacher took us to the planetarium and I was obsessed with the stars” recalled Cudi.

The rapper continued, “That whole experience really rattled my soul, so since I was a kid I’ve always been obsessed with the planets and astrology. With the first album, I was like ‘How can I make this a real personal opus? How can I really put the Scott Mescudi DNA all through this sh*t?’ And I thought I am a spacey dude — I was smoking weed like every day writing music, so I was this lonely stoner. I put it all together and was like ‘Man, I feel like I am on the moon, away from the world, in space’.”

