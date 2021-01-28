Bossip Video

There have been some ramblings about 22-year-old rapper Mulatto quietly hooking up with Zone 6 rapper 21 Savage but the young star has officially laughed off those rumors. Speculation about Latto and 21 hooking up sparked on Twitter when one of her fans posted that 21 had purchased the rapper a car for her birthday. This story had not been confirmed but soon after, fans did gather evidence of 21 and Mulatto apparently together in Puerto Rico for her birthday back in December.

Some of 21 Savage’s entourage was in Puerto Rico at the same time as Mulatto as well, even though 21 tried to front like he was in Miami.

Fast forward to this week, Mulatto has shut down rumors of her hooking up with 21 in an interview with Wild Babs of Wild 94.1.

Wild Babs: So are you saying that there’s is nothing romantic going on with you and 21 Savage? Mulatto: No, no. It’s videos on youtube of me performing with him at The Palace, there’s real respect.

Fans have also correlated the theme of “777” in some of Latto’s lyrics to “21,” assuming she’s been secretly rapping about him for a while now but she says that’s false. Seems like the “777” is a nod to the actual lotto, like you know, “Hit the Latto/Lotto” or “jackpot?”

Mulatto brushed off the crazy theory.

“As if I haven’t been saying 777, “777” is tatted on me,” she explained.

Welp! There you have it. Mulatto laughed off those rumors, but who is she really dating? Fans think her new boo is actually a rapper named Key Glock.

Mulatto was seemingly gushing over her “man” and fans assumed it was the Memphis rapper. The rumor has existed for a few months since fans spotted Glock being flirtatious in her comments. So far nothing has been confirmed.