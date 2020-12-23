Bossip Video

There might be a new King and Queen of the “Souf” according to rumors. Fans of 21 Savage, 28, and Mulatto, 22, have been piecing together clues and believe these two might be either hooking up or at least spending time together on her birthday trip in Puerto Rico.

Yesterday, Savage touched down in what he says was “Miami” according to his location tag but the area did not look like South Florida, instead, it looked familiar to where Mulatto had been staying in PR with friends for her birthday. It wasn’t just the similar locations that had people chatting but also, there’s a rumor Savage bought Miss Latto a huge gift for her birthday.

On-Site reposted tweets from a party-goer who attended Mulatto’s private bday party and insisted 21 bought the rapper a new Corvette..swipe to see it!

Another clue, we did some snooping and saw some of 21 Savage’s entourage in Puerto Rico at the same time as Mulatto as well, even though 21 tried to front like he was in Miami.

Mulatto is having a really great year. She released her album Queen Of Da Souf back in August. The album was supported by four singles: “B*tch from da Souf” remix featuring Saweetie and Trina, “Muwop” featuring Gucci Mane, “On God” and “In n Out” featuring City Girls. The “Clayco” queen also cemented her spot on this year’s XXL Freshman List. A new relationship could be the icing on the cake for the young rap star.

In tweets, Mulatto sent clues she would be getting some birthday sex on her birthday trip asking her following for advice on how to stop her menstrual cycle.

What do YOU think? Are Mulatto and 21 Savage coupled up?