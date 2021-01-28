Bossip Video

Chris Tucker reveals he only made $10,000 playing Smokey in the classic movie Friday starring Ice Cube.

Chris Tucker has starred in several blockbuster Hollywood films and is, without a doubt, a household name. Before he rose to fame, his role as Smokey in the classic movie Friday paved the way. As one of his first roles in the industry, he knocked his role out of the park. Even to this day, people still want him to reprise the role and make another installment of the Friday series alongside Ice Cube.

When the sequels in the franchise happened, people were quick to notice he wasn’t a part of the films and never really received a direct reason why. Recently, Chris appeared on Shannon Sharpe’s podcast, CLUB SHAY SHAY, as a guest and talked about his iconic career. During the interview, Shannon brought up how one of his starting roles gave him so much staying power in the culture. Surprisingly enough, he revealed that he only made $10,000 playing his character, Smokey. It wasn’t due to anything shady, but the fact it was a low-budget film only spending $2 million dollars with 20 days to film the entire movie.

It’s refreshing to hear from Chris with him openly talk about this impact and thought process on the film. You can watch the segment below and the full podcast here.