Ice Cube Responds To Questions About 4th ‘Friday’ Sequel And If We’ll See CGI John Witherspoon [Video]

Ice Cube Responds To Questions About John Witherspoon In New ‘Friday’

The passing of John Witherspoon hit us and many, many others very hard this year. We can only imagine that his friends and family are still grieving especially during this holiday season.

John’s passing obviously has a significant impact on the personal lives of those who loved him, but we’d be remiss not to mention the professional impact his death has as well.

Back to the drawing board since New Line Cinema was slow on green lighting the LAST FRIDAY script that was full of Mr. Jones. I’ve been pissed off about it since Spoon passed away. https://t.co/wsWhPlIWQn — Ice Cube (@icecube) December 23, 2019

TMZ caught up with Ice Cube to ask him about a tweet he posted recently about New Line Cinema and the fate of the fourth installation of the Friday franchise now that “Pops” is no longer with us.

A CGI Pops would be a TERRIBLE idea. We’re SO glad that Ice didn’t even entertain that dumb s#!t.