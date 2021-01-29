“Belle Collective” Exclusive: Antoinette Shares Her Thoughts About Lateshia’s Attitude [VIDEO]

The heat is hotter in Mississippi and the shade might certainly be shadier too…

Have y’all been keeping up with OWN’s newest unscripted series “Belle Collective”? So far it’s been pretty good — and you know we wouldn’t steer you wrong. The show centers around five powerful southern belles, Antoinette, Latrice, Lateshia, Marie and Tambra who are all movers and shakers in the city of Jackson. Antoinette is a successful dentist, Latrice owns one of the biggest hair extension businesses in the country, Lateshia runs a brunch business, Marie owns a mental healthcare facility and Tambra is a big name radio personality — and you already know there are personality CLASHES!

If you missed last week then you missed Tambra’s birthday party — which was a lot of fun if you ignored the elephants in the room — like Marie and Latrice still holding on to bad feelings from Lateshia’s brunch from the premiere episode. They weren’t the only two ladies at odds though. Lateshia and Antoinette had an awkward moment where they exchanged some apologies on Antoinette’s part — but Lateshia slipped in some serious SHADE.

Check out an exclusive clip from tonight’s upcoming episode to see Antoinette telling Latrice all about it!

It’s hard not to like Latrice and Antoinette — they are so much fun. We have a feeling Lateshia is going to pay for her comments later. After all, she’s supposed to be bringing all the ladies together to revive Jackson’s historic Farish Street.

A brand new episode of “Belle Collective” airs tonight Friday, January 29th at 10pm EST on OWN.

Will you be watching?