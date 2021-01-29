Just like the rest of us, Madlib still can’t believe MF DOOM is really gone.
The news of DOOM’s passing completely shook the hip-hop world, with his wife, Jasmine Dumile, announcing his passing in an Instagram post on New Year’s Eve. One of the people that was hit hard by the news was one of DOOM’s frequent collaborators and the other half of Madvillain, Madlib.
The producer talked about the terrible news in a recent interview with NPR.
“I found out when everybody else did, on social media,” he revealed. “His family’s very private, so they probably didn’t know how to approach that one. I still can’t believe that he died. That’s weird.”
The actual interview was mostly focused on Madlib’s upcoming album Sound Ancestors, but as he discussed DOOM’s death, he had to emphasize just how shocking it was–especially because he had talked to the rapper once or twice that year.
“We talked like once or twice a year, but that’s how it’s always been,” he revealed. “We talked last year and everything seemed fine. It was mostly me sending him beats, he rarely sent me stuff. But yeah we checked in, whether it was music or not, talking about our kids or whatever.”
The legendary producer went on to say that he hopes his upcoming album can bring some light into the world after losing such a huge influence in the hip-hop community.
“When we heard about [DOOM’s passing], it was all completely shocking. Like maybe we just need to put everything on pause for a bit,” he continued. “But maybe [releasing Sound Ancestors] could be quite a positive thing to happen in the middle of it.”
He continued, “You know, Dilla’s gone, DOOM’s gone, but Otis [Madlib] is hanging in there, going strong and not giving up. He’s actually got this new album coming out and continuing to keep the spirit of all that music, that whole style where the three of them do feel like this sort of magical superpowered trinity.”
