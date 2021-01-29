Bossip Video

Just like the rest of us, Madlib still can’t believe MF DOOM is really gone.

The news of DOOM’s passing completely shook the hip-hop world, with his wife, Jasmine Dumile, announcing his passing in an Instagram post on New Year’s Eve. One of the people that was hit hard by the news was one of DOOM’s frequent collaborators and the other half of Madvillain, Madlib.

The producer talked about the terrible news in a recent interview with NPR.

“I found out when everybody else did, on social media,” he revealed. “His family’s very private, so they probably didn’t know how to approach that one. I still can’t believe that he died. That’s weird.”

The actual interview was mostly focused on Madlib’s upcoming album Sound Ancestors, but as he discussed DOOM’s death, he had to emphasize just how shocking it was–especially because he had talked to the rapper once or twice that year.

“We talked like once or twice a year, but that’s how it’s always been,” he revealed. “We talked last year and everything seemed fine. It was mostly me sending him beats, he rarely sent me stuff. But yeah we checked in, whether it was music or not, talking about our kids or whatever.”

The legendary producer went on to say that he hopes his upcoming album can bring some light into the world after losing such a huge influence in the hip-hop community.