Marvel releases a new trailer for episode 5 of WandaVision, which teases Vision escaping Westview.

The Marvel drought is over and WandaVision is officially underway with much confusion. In this case, confusion isn’t a bad thing, piquing interest from die hard Marvel fans and casual viewers of the Cinematic Universe. In the series, we catch up with Wanda in the days after Avengers: Endgame. Our friend Wanda is experiencing grief processing it by creating her own world where everything can be as perfect as she wants it. The problem is the cost of what she’s doing.

The last time we saw Vision, he was very much so dead and his lifeless body was on the ground after his encounter with Thanos. The town she is in doesn’t exist and a few episodes in ,she’s already struggling to keep it all together. Last night, the fourth episode showed us a better look at what exactly is going on and how Wanda is essentially the current villain of the series. Where do we go from here?

In a new teaser for the 5th installment of the series, Marvel teases Vision escaping the reality Wanda created, and with Wanda becoming aware Sword is trying to ‘trespass’ into her realm–this won’t end well. Watch the new teaser trailer for WandaVision below.