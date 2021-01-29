Bossip Video

Singer KeKe Wyatt ruffling feathers about race and oppression is eating up comment sections around the internet. The chaotic conversation seemingly happened between herself, Milan Christopher and several others in a virtual chat.

In a clip shared by The Neighborhood Talk, Milan Harris seemed to be talking about how Black people have been “segregated, persecuted, hunted down, killed, stolen from, and humiliated.” Wyatt, who seemed to feel offended by Milan’s commentary, interrupted him to let him know that those experiences weren’t exclusive to the Black community.

“Black people are not the only ones that have gone through that.You have to understand Black people are not the only people that have been oppressed. They are not the only ones, my n*gga. Jewish people have been oppressed, okay. I can keep going. I’m biracial d*ammit! We f*ckin oppressed.”

Yikes! We wonder why she felt like she had to say this. She continued:

“Black people done made us feel like sh*t, white people done made us feel like sh*t. You don’t know that life. You don’t know that. So if you want me to be a ignorant a*s n*gga, I will tonight. I don’t want to go there. I think you need to understand sugar, there’s more to life than just being Black, baby.”

Oh wow, ok. KeKe added that the “Shaquita” came out when she was speaking”,

“I’m a very nice person but when you bring the n*gga out of me honey it come out. But I come out as Shaquita, okay.”

You can hit play to hear this below.

Yikes! What’s on KeKe’s biscuit here? Do you agree with her at all??