Who made Chloe Bailey cry?!

After creating her personal Instagram page a little over a week ago, Chloe has been blessing us all with some stunning content–which includes her internet-breaking Buss It Challenge. While most of us were just grateful to witness Ms. Bailey in all her glory, some other folks started hating, telling the star she’s attention-seeking and showing too much of her body.

Following these people feeling the need to post their musty opinions online, the 22-year-old took to Instagram Live on Sunday, where she started crying as she addressed her journey to self-love that led to the more provocative content she’s been posting.

“For every woman out there, don’t change who you are to make society feel comfortable,” she said. “And I’m telling myself that’s not what I’m going to do, even when I posted the video yesterday, I posted it because I was saging and doing Palo Santa and I was like, ‘Let’s spread positive vibes.'”

“I didn’t even really notice you guys were talking about my ass because I was like, ‘OK, I’m just walking in from one seconds, two seconds…’ And I feel like I’ve shown my ass more than I have with that like if you look at our performance videos, the last performance we had in December,” she continued. “Like, I was just so excited and on stage, and just being myself, so… I don’t know.”

Chloe went on to explain that while she appreciates the love, she isn’t seeking validation or attention. Plus, the videos the world is seeing now were all taken a while back and shared among 50 or so of her closest friends through a private Instagram account.

The singer being pushed to this length to explain herself is upsetting, to say the least, but luckily, there are more people out there wanting to see Chloe win than sending her hate.