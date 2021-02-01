Bossip Video

You’d be hard-pressed to find more premium s#!t-talk than the stuff that is said on an NBA court.

Draymond Green can be supremely annoying sometimes but even then he’s one of the most entertaining players in professional sports. Not necessarily because of his on-the-court play, but when it comes to bumpin’ his gums, there just aren’t many people as hilariously off-the-cuff that #23 on the Golden State Warriors.

Last night, after dusting off the Detroit Pistons by 27, there was some post-game brouhaha between Warriors Juan Toscano-Anderson and Pistons baller Rodney McGruder. According to Bleacher Report, McGruder took exception to something that Toscano-Anderson said to his teammate, Wayne Ellington. Whatever it was, Draymond thought it utterly laughable that McGruder attempted to play enforcer on Ellington’s behalf. Peep what he said about the incident in the post-game presser.

Draymond wasn’t the only Warrior who unabashedly clowned Rodney McGruder. Klay Thompson also took a few shady shots at McGruder from the press box in defense of his teammate.

Doesn’t seem that this was anything more than tempers flaring after the Pistons had been annihilated in a game where McGruder only played 6 minutes scoring 8 points. Moreover, this is only the fourth game he’s played this season where he’s spent most of his team cheerleading from the bench.

No wonder Dray and Klay don’t respect him.