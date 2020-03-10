Baller Beef: Charles Barkley Roasts Single-Digit Stat-Stuffer Draymond Green, “He’s The Least Famous Boy Band Member” [Video]

Charles Barkley and Draymond Green have been jawing at each other quite some time now but this week things has gotten especially testy.

Last week, Barkley took Draymond to task on Inside The NBA and just a few days ago reporters asked the Warriors forward to respond to the criticism.

THAT little rant got Chuck to respond on the Dan Patrick Show.

We hope these two “beef” with each other for the rest of eternity. We are entertained.