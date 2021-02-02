Bossip Video

Boo-hoo, bish. Boo-tf-hoo.

It never fails. You can practically set your watch to the amount of time it takes for an out-of-pocket white woman to play victim after being held accountable for her egregious behavior. Minute rice could never. Allow us to explain.

Last night, LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers were in Atlanta playing the Hawks at State Farm Arena. During the fourth quarter, a particularly belligerent couple who were later identified as Juliana and Chris Carlos got into a back-and-forth with King James and they clearly bit off more than they can chew.

The version of the incident that Sportscenter posted was a bit watered down but we know you came here for the raw and uncut, so, here ya go.

Juliana stayed true to her white roots and took to social media to add mayo to the story and cast herself as the damsel in distress.

As you see, Juliana escalated the situation beyond a conversation between two grown men. Who exactly are you going to “f**k up”, Juliana? LeBron James? You are going to f**k up LeBron James? Stop it, slime.

Ohhh, now he called you all kinds of “b!tch”. Girl, f**k you. Get that Rosewood s#!t outta here. Lyin’ a$$.

For his part, LeBron also took to social media to give his perspective of the events that transpired…

The internet is saying that Juliana is only 25-years-old and based on her looks we wouldn’t be surprised if she got married to Chris after they met on a sugar baby website.

Suffice to say, Courtside Karen and Courtside Kody couldn’t have picked a better day, the first day of Black History Month, to get their dumb a$$es roasted on Twitter.

LeBron spoke to the media to further explain the brouhaha after the game which you can skip to around the 2:18 minute mark!

“At the end of the day, I’m happy fans are back in the building,” the 36-year-old NBA champion said. “I miss that interaction. I need that interaction; we as players need that interaction. I don’t feel like it was warranted to be kicked out.”

“They might have had a couple drinks, maybe,” James continued. “And they could have probably kept it going during the game, and the game wouldn’t have been about the game no more, so I think the referees did what they had to do.”

The Lakers coach Frank Vogel later shared his two-cents on the courtside spat and he said that Karen’s back talking was the least of their worries. For him, it was more about safety protocols with COVID-19, as Juliana kept removing her mask.

“It certainly exposed something with regard to having fans in the pandemic. You obviously can’t have fans taking their masks down and shouting at our players with the virus out there during these times,” he said.

The NBA, it’s FAN-tastic!