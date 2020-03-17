Sports Withdrawals: Enjoy A Compilation Of LeBron James’ Spiciest Moments On & Off The Court [Video]

Enjoy LeBron James Spiciest Moments On And Off The Court

While the NBA 2019-2020 season is suspended due to the havoc caused by the Coronavirus spreading through the US and the rest of the world, many are having sports withdrawals. The drought has gotten so bad that sports betting apps were even letting users bet on the Democratic debate between Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders last week. As we head into another week without basketball, we decided to try and help save our readers from suffering by providing some of the best sports footage the internet has to offer.

Today, we bring you LeBron James’ most savage career moments both on and off the court.

These moments are sure to make you forget that there aren’t any games coming on anytime soon…at least, for a few minutes. LeBron’s most savage moments will bring back flashbacks of some of the best games of all time, including both wins and losses by the NBA icon. This compilation includes everything from LeBron confronting Jakim Noah on the sidelines, to LeBron slapping Steph Curry’s shot out of his hands and leaving Curry to beg for mercy. Plus, check out LeBron addressing his feud with the Cheeto-In-Chief and more hilarious moments going back and forth with the press, because this compilation includes LeBron checking almost every player who ever tried to cross the line with him and every reporter he had to check all in one video.

Enjoy the moments down below as we wait for an official NBA update, though officials are saying that we won’t be seeing any NBA games until mid to late June, at the earliest….so we’ve got a lot of time to watch more compilations until then.