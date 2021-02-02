Bossip Video

Elizabeth Chambers has finally issued a statement regarding the cannibalism allegations against her estranged husband, Armie Hammer.

Chambers first broke her silence last week, when news surfaced that Hammer’s Call Me By Your Name co-star, Timothée Chalamet, could be reuniting with director Luca Guadagnino for a film about cannibalism. When she saw the headline on Instagram, she left a simple comment that sums up what most of us were already thinking: “No. Words.”

On Monday, Elizabeth took to Instagram with a post addressing the cannibalism allegations that have been made about her estranged husband. She said that she was, “shocked, heartbroken, and devastated” about everything that has transpired, letting fans know she “support[s] any victim of assault or abuse.”

“For weeks, I’ve been trying to process everything that has transpired. I am shocked, heartbroken, and devastated,” she wrote. “Heartbreak aside, I am listening, and will continue to listen and educate myself on these delicate matters. I didn’t realize how much I didn’t know.” She continued, writing, “I support any victim of assault or abuse and urge anyone who has experienced this pain to seek the help she or he needs to heal. At this time, I will not be commenting further on this matter. My sole focus and attention will continue to be on our children, on my work and on healing during this incredibly difficult time.” “Thank you for all of the love and support, and thank you in advance for your continued kindness, respect, and consideration for our children and me as we find ways to move forward. 🤍 EC,” her post concluded.

Hammer and Chambers filed for divorce back in July, ending their 10-year-long marriage. The former couple share two children together, their 6-year-old daughter, Harper, and son Ford, 4.

Armie’s alleged cannibalism isn’t the only thing that’s sparking controversy. The Social Network actor is underfire for his wild partying lifestyle too. Last month, what appeared to be his private Instagram account was leaked to the public and it revealed the 34-year-actor joking about drugs and talking smack about his ex-wife, who has been staying in the Cayman Islands with their children during the pandemic.

“Well… my ex (for a very good reason) wife is refusing to come back to america with my children,” Hammer allegedly wrote in one post. “So I have to go back to Cayman… which sucks. Except there are a few silver linings. Like f****** Ms. Cayman again while I’m down there.”

This story keeps getting crazier by the second.