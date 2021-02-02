Bossip Video

F**k 12!

We’ve said it before but it bears repeating, “defund the police” is NOT just some catchy slogan. The police do not deserve more tax dollars. Especially when those tax dollars are aiding them in escaping accountability whenever they choose to violate someone’s civil rights.

During the summer of the nationwide uprisings on behalf of Black Lives Matter, we all witnessed numerous examples of police officers brutalizing people for no reason other than bloodlust. One of the most jarring examples of their wanton disrespect for innocent citizens was immortalized in a viral video when a Spelman college student and her boyfriend, Taniyah Pilgrim and Messiah Young, were tasered by Atlanta police literally for driving their car during a protest. Subsequently, the officers involved, Ivory Streeter and Mark Gardner, were fired by Mayor Keisha Lance-Bottoms.

Today, WSBTV reports that both men have not only been reinstated, but they will also collect back pay for the time they missed. Atlanta Civil Service Board sided with the officers and granted them their badges and their bread. It’s f***ing infuriating. Their attorney, Lance LoRusso, slammed then-Fulton Country District Attorney Paul Howard for criminally charging his clients and four others for what he calls “political reasons”.

There doesn’t seem to be anything political about charging bogus cops with crimes when they are indeed guilty of said crimes. It’s not even a debate, we saw the whole incident on camera.

As you can see, both of these men are Black and we couldn’t care less. They should both be in jail and neither of them should be allowed to wear a badge in any police department.

