Black History Month is upon us and we’d be absolutely remiss if we didn’t celebrate it by celebrating US.

Despite the pandemic, a plethora of Black entrepreneurs and especially Black female entrepreneurs have launched businesses ranging from apparel to fragrances to skincare lines and various avenues in between. Despite that, however, there have been some difficulties. Forbes reports that Black women who were once the nation’s fastest-growing group of entrepreneurs took a hit amid the pandemic.

“It’s no exaggeration to say that the pandemic has decimated small businesses and early-stage ventures, especially those owned by women and people of color. Black women sit at this juncture, bearing a disproportionate share of the virus’ impact.”

With that in mind, throughout BHM we’re especially highlighting Black female businesses in an effort to put the uncontested power of the black dollar to use and to shine a spotlight on sistas who are #MindingHerBusiness.

First up, Cristina McCarter and Lisa Brown of the City Tasting Box.

The Memphian duo is expanding on their virtual food tour, City Tasting Box, and marking BHM with the launch of The Majority Box, a tasting box that explores Memphis’ food culture, featuring Black-owned food products.

This collection of products from black food artisans not only celebrates the “heritage, tenacity, and resilience of Memphis’ food scene” but also provides recipients with an opportunity to support black-owned businesses and get a taste of the Memphis experience.

“Memphis is a majority-black city,” said Cristina McCarter, Co-Owner, City Tasting Box. “You can’t really talk about our heritage – food, history, music, and culture – without highlighting all the greatness that comes from the black community.”

The box which retails at $74.99 is available for a limited-time-only and is a limited quantity.

Shipping for the box begins February 5th.

What’s in the box:

Chef Tam’s – Black As Midnight blackening seasoning

Cxffeeblack – Guji Mane Ethiopian coffee

Elle’s Elixir – Elixir No. 1 featuring hibiscus, peppermint, roses, and raspberry leaf

Flying Sobie’s – Memphis Gold sauce

Mae’s Gourmet Jam – Blueberry Lemongrass jam

Makeda’s Cookies – World-famous butter cookies

Pop’s Kernel – Black Magic custom blend popcorn

PLUS We Are Memphis Swag!

Get more details on The Majority Box HERE!