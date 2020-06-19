For Us, Now BUY Us: BOSSIP’s Best in Black-Owned 2020

On today’s Juneteenth holiday and as protests continue to get justice for Breonna Taylor, George Floyd, Rayshard Brooks, and countless others, there’s never been a better time to put the uncontested power of the black dollar to use.

While Sunkist Stalin thinks that “no one heard of Juneteenth” till he “made it famous”, that’s simply untrue and a gross inaccuracy. Across the nation but especially in the South, Juneteenth has been a holiday of reflection and celebration of our ancestors who were informed of their freedom from slavery.

On June 19, 1865, two years after the Emancipation Proclamation was signed, Union troops in Galveston Bay, TX informed the enslaved that they were actually free. An estimated 250,000 Africans rejoiced and celebrated their first taste of freedom. Some say that the slaves “threw their rags into the river” and dressed as freedmen, hence why on the Juneteenth holiday some dress their best to partake in festivities.

#OTD in 1865, enslaved African Americans were notified of their freedom by Union troops in Galveston Bay, TX—two years after the Emancipation Proclamation was issued. Known as #Juneteenth, this day is widely celebrated as the end of chattel slavery in the U.S. #APeoplesJourney pic.twitter.com/banVoF49nl — Smithsonian NMAAHC (@NMAAHC) June 19, 2020

Juneteenth is truly a day to celebrate your blackness, as it’s our true Independence Day.

For today’s Juneteenth holiday, BOSSIP’s compiled a list of some of our fave brands to pour our black bucks into.

We previously shared 15 black-owned fashion brands to support and this list is an extension of that. BOSSIP’s “Best In Black Owned” includes makeup, skincare, clothes, alcohol, home goods, accessories, and more.

This list is not comprehensive and is consistently being updated; let us know in the comments other black-owned brands to support!

Let’s share so these businesses can continue to flourish.