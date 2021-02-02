Bossip Video

You may remember Akbar V for proclaiming herself the “Queen of Atlanta” as she shared her come up on the reality show “Love and Hip Hop Atlanta,” but now you probably wouldn’t recognize her. Since her reality TV debut, Akbar has shed a lot of weight, being transparent about undergoing weight loss surgery.

According to Hello Beautiful, Akbar V underwent gastric sleeve surgery, a weight loss procedure that shrinks the size of your stomach and “reduces your appetite resulting in the shedding of pounds.”

Akbar laid low for a while and opted for a second cosmetic surgery late last year with Atlanta plastic surgeon Dr. Curves.

Akbar later shared deets about her cosmetic surgery and recovery process in a series of Instagram posts that have since been deleted.

“I haven’t pop out, I wanted to be transparent with my fans about my surgery that’s why I’m showing the hard and difficult parts,” she wrote in response to a fan. Another fan asked what position does she sleep in, to which Akbar wrote, “on my stomach my head is cramp up.”

At the time of her recovery, she noted that she was still “swollen” and in need of a “hug and some painkillers.” Fast forward to now, the mom seems to be in good health and body! In a video, Akbar shared clips of herself from just 2 years ago, revealing her overall transformation.

“Whew Chile if they only knew what it took,” she wrote while taking a moment to acknowledge how far she’s come.

Good for her. Scroll to see some of her beautiful “after” photos.