Wayment! This Moment Shady & Country Shekinah Shut Up Aggressive Akbar V Has #LHHATLReunion Viewers In SHAMBLES

Everyone’s Still Talking About Shekinah VS. Akbar V

Akbar V and Shekinah had BEEF on the “Love and Hip Hop Atlanta Reunion” show this week and it was was so ridiculous, people keep talking about it. In the clip Akbar threatens to put hands on Shekinah who keeps it cool and country with her shade.

Apparently, their beef is over a man Shekinah use to take care of. He was unemployed and living with the reality actress at one time.

Eventually, that man was hospitalized and that’s when Shekinah found out Akbar V had been PREGNANT by him when they both visited the hospital at the same time. Shekinah says it’s water under the bridge, but Akbar V thinks it’s till BEEF, taking shots at Shekinah’s “majorette” ensemble.

The entire exchange is mess AF.

This argument is PURE COMEDY! What are YOUR thoughts here?