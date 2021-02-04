Bossip Video

Megan Thee Stallion is giving us all a little mid-week motivation with the surprise drop of her brand new music video for “Cry Baby.” The visual also features DaBaby, of course, who is featured on the song.

This brand new visual from Megan comes after the rapper previewed the drop on social media earlier this week, when she shared a clip of herself dressed up as a doll inside of a toy store. As the video continues, we see the other toys come to life, which including a collection of DaBaby action figures. This is almost identical to the plot of almost every Toy Story movie, though seeing toy versions of Meg and DaBaby come to life is a nice twist.

Fans have been waiting for a video for this track, specifically, since it appeared on Megan’s 2020 debut album, Good News. Since the project’s release back in November, “Cry Baby” has reportedly sold more than 70,000 units–and that’s just in the United States. This also marks the third collaboration for Megan and DaBaby, who previously worked together on the “Nasty” and “Cash S**t.”

Check out Megan Thee Stallion’s latest video for “Cry Baby” featuring DaBaby down below:

The rapper has had a phenomenal run leading up to the new year, with her recent award for Apple Music’s Breakthrough Artist Of The Year, and now, she’s currently up for four Grammy Awards this year including, Best New Artist, Record of the Year, and Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance for her “Savage” remix with Beyoncé.

The Houston hottie has been keeping herself in shape too, documenting her weight loss journey and workout routines with her Hootie Bootcamp Challenge.

There’s literally nothing that Meg can’t do! We can’t wait to see what else the certified hot girl has in store for us this year.