‘One Night In Miami’ Exclusive: Kingsley Ben-Adir Reveals He’s Still Processing His Role As Malcolm X, Reflects On Missing His Leadership [VIDEO]

Have y’all seen ‘One Night In Miami’ yet? If not, what are you waiting for?!

We were absolutely blown away by Kingsley Ben-Adir’s portrayal of Malcolm X in ‘One Night In Miami’ so we were thrilled he agreed to chat with BOSSIP during a press day for the film.

BOSSIP Sr. Content Director Janeé Bolden interviewed ‘One Night In Miami’ star Kingsley Ben-Adir about playing Malcolm X in the film. The actor revealed he is still processing taking on the historic role, he also spoke about Malcolm’s aggression toward Sam Cooke in the film, revealing that Regina King didn’t even use the harshest takes. While the world is still struggling with many of the same issues as 1964, Ben-Adir noted that we could really use a Malcolm today and lamented that he misses hearing Malcolm speak daily. Check out the interview below:

We loved chatting with Kingsley! We were so sad that his HULU show with Zoe Kravitz “High Fidelity” wasn’t renewed — but particularly after seeing him in ‘One Night In Miami’ we know there are so many great roles ahead of him. Kingsley also played Barack Obama in “The Comey Rule.”

It’s got to be hard playing such a dynamic real person as Malcolm X, but Kingsley did it so well! What was your favorite part of ‘One Night In Miami?’ Ours was the rooftop scene where Malcolm X is really getting into it with Sam Cooke and Jim Brown is doing his best to calm things down.