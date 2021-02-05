Bossip Video

In a move expected by…probably no one, Lil Yachty is teaming up with Mattel for a movie adaptation of everyone’s favorite card game, Uno.

The film is being described as an “action heist comedy, set in the underground hip hop world of Atlanta,” according to The Hollywood Reporter, which immediately has Yachty’s involvement making more sense. The rapper is reportedly looking to star in and produce the film alongside Quality Control’s Kevin “Coach K” Lee and Pierre “Pee” Thomas.

“UNO is a game that transcends generations and cultures and we look forwards to partnering with Lil Yachty, as well as with Coach K and Brian Sher, to transform the classic UNO game into a comedic action adventure,” said Mattel’s Robbie Brenner in a statement.

Yachty, himself, also released a statement about the big news, explaining the role Uno played in his life throughout his childhood growing up in Atlanta.

“I played UNO as a kid and still do today, so to spin that into a movie based on the Atlanta hip hop scene I came out of is really special,” Yachty said. “It hits close to home for me.

Quality Control posted about the move on Instagram, writing, “@lilyachty got BIG deals coming through. Stay Tuned. @qualityfilms.”

This movie is just the latest project for Mattel Films, which is also behind the Barbie movie at Warner Bros. along with a Daniel Kaluuya-produced Barney live-action feature, both of which were recently announced.

Last year, Yachty’s dramedy series Public Figures was slated to partner up with HBO alongside his Quality films production company for the development of the show. The news broke after streaming service Quibi was forced to shut down due to lack of capital.

The show is loosely based on the Atlanta rapper’s life and details a group of friends living in New York as they attempt to become famous influencers. The “One Night” rapper will star in the new series too.

What do you think of Yachty’s latest venture? Will YOU be watching?