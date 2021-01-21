Bossip Video

While most of us are pretty over the idea of wearing a mask everywhere we go, Lil Yachty now has even more reason to want to take his off: a brand new set of teeth.

The rapper took to Instagram on Tuesday to show off his brand new veneers. While fans are used to seeing the Atlanta native’s teeth dressed up in an assortment of diamonds and gold, he decided to step away from the more extravagant mouth jewelry to properly invest in his pearly whites.

First, Yachty posted a black and white photo to Instagram flashing a huge smile, simply writing, “hi.”

After that, he went onto Instagram live to talk about his latest purchase–a video he later reposted onto his page with the caption, “MY SHINY TEETH AND ME.”

“It’s the white teeth show, man. N***a’s lookin’ and feelin’ excellent,” The rapper said during his live. “Imma smile for the rest of the week. For the rest of the month!”

Yachty went on to reveal that he paid $80,000 for his new veneers. Because of the hefty price tag, he’s letting all of his fans know they better get used to seeing his smile.