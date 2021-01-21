Bossip Video

While most of us are pretty over the idea of wearing a mask everywhere we go, Lil Yachty now has even more reason to want to take his off: a brand new set of teeth.

When We All Vote And More Than A Vote Host Early Voting Event - Atlanta, GA

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

The rapper took to Instagram on Tuesday to show off his brand new veneers. While fans are used to seeing the Atlanta native’s teeth dressed up in an assortment of diamonds and gold, he decided to step away from the more extravagant mouth jewelry to properly invest in his pearly whites.

First, Yachty posted a black and white photo to Instagram flashing a huge smile, simply writing, “hi.”

After that, he went onto Instagram live to talk about his latest purchase–a video he later reposted onto his page with the caption, “MY SHINY TEETH AND ME.”

“It’s the white teeth show, man. N***a’s lookin’ and feelin’ excellent,” The rapper said during his live. “Imma smile for the rest of the week. For the rest of the month!”

Yachty went on to reveal that he paid $80,000 for his new veneers. Because of the hefty price tag, he’s letting all of his fans know they better get used to seeing his smile.

“How much? $80K,” Yachty said to inquiring fans. “Eighty K on the smile. You know I’m gonna be smiling for a while. … We ain’t worried about no grills right now. … Nowhere when the energy is down don’t bring me because I’m in that motherf**ker like this.”

Back in December of last year, The “Oprah’s Bank Account” rapper revealed a new collaboration he has alongside cereal brand, Reeses Puffs. Yachty dropped a new song called “Reese’s Puffs Rap,” to celebrate the big partnership. The rapper told Hypebeast that he has a lot in store for fans too.

“It’ll be everywhere, everywhere, you know,” he shared. “And everyone grocery shops, from your grandmother to your nephew and niece and everyone. So it’s just, it’s super cool. I love anytime I’m doing anything that’s led by my workspace and interest in something. … This is like a really cool collectible I would say, not only just for me, but just for people who like to collect.”

 

Categories: For Your Information, For Your Viewing Pleasure, Hate It or Love It?!?!
MORE STORIES FROM BOSSIP

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.