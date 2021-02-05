Bossip Video

Tia Mowry revealed the secret sauce to keeping her marriage flourishing and it might be more simple than you would assume. The seasoned star has been married to her actor hubby Cory Hardrict for 13 years now, tying the knot back in 2008. So what’s the secret?

While on People the TV Show!, Tia and Cory shared that for them, not taking on traditional gender roles in their marriage, or generally within their home, has really made a difference.

“A lot of people, they ask Cory and I, like, ‘What makes your marriage, you know, a great marriage?’ Mowry said to the show’s host. Breaking down her and Hardrict’s secret to success she continued, “If I’m being really honest with you — and we’ve been doing this for years — we don’t focus on specific gender roles.” Explaining her idea of what gender roles are, Mowry continued, “meaning the women should just do one thing and then the men should just do one thing.” When it comes to what the couple thinks is a better approach to married life, the actress said, “It’s a team effort at our house.”

Cory echoed Tia’s sentiments, explaining how the Mowry-Hardrict household is run.

“We’ve got a loving household,” Hardrict began. “We try to teach our kids if you have equality in the house, that can bleed over into the world and that’s what makes the world a better place.”

Previously, Tia revealed during an appearance on iHeartRadio’s What to Expect podcast that she and Hardrict plan “sex dates” because of how hectic life can get with kids.