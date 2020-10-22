Bossip Video

Sounds like a realistic co-parenting relationship to us!

Having children is a lot of work, that’s why Tia Mowry-Hardrict and Cory Hardrict make alone time for themselves in between raising their kids, 9-year-old Cree and their baby girl Cairo, 2. Tia spoke candidly for the first time about how she intends to keep her intimate time with Cory in between work and raising children while appearing on PEOPLE’s “What To Expect” podcast with What To Expect When You’re Expecting author Heidi Murkoff.

Setting the tone, host Heidi Murkoff first admitted, “We had sex dates.” The author told Mowry-Hardrict of her own approach to intimacy with her husband after kids. “We had to have sex once a week. That was the rule in our house, because otherwise we wouldn’t get around to it.”

42-year-old chimed in with her own experience. The mother of two went agreed that scheduling sex is important to not neglect her husband.

“Heidi, this is the first time where I’m admitting it: We do too,” Mowry added. “And when I was younger and when I would hear that, I’d be like, ‘Why do you have to do that?’ But like you said, you do — especially with kids and with work and all that,” said Mowry. “You have to make sure that it’s not neglected in any kind of way.”

Tia also shared the “best advice” she has ever gotten about motherhood with Murkoff, telling her that it was to “sleep when the baby sleeps” — and while she “didn’t listen,” she wishes she had.

Any parents reading Tia's comment and agree?