Miss Wanda Explains The Difference Between Messy And Nosy On “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” [Exclusive Clip]

Happy Friday!

We’re just a day away from a new episode of OWN’s hit docuseries “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” and we’ve got an exclusive clip for your viewing pleasure. LaTisha and Marsau Scott have a rather interesting conversation with Miss Wanda, who wants to know ALL the tea on Melody and Martell’s split. When Martell challenges her as to whether she’s being messy or nosy, Miss Wanda responds the latter. But she also has a warning for Marsau. Check out the exclusive clip below:

Miss Wanda isn’t the only one feeling bad for Mel. We’ve all gotta sympathize. She gave Martell FOUR kids and so many years. But do you agree with Marsau that she brought on her own embarrassment? Also do you think the Holts and Scotts will ever recover from their fallout?

By the way, Melody has been looking like MONEY lately! Clearly Martell messed up and is missing out on the real winner. We know with her faith and spirit of perseverance she can’t be counted out for long. Bigger and better things are coming your way Mel!

Anyway here’s what to expect from Saturday’s episode:

Marsau is determined to create his legacy with the creation of Scott Manor; a 10-acre plot of land to be built by the Scott’s, for the Scott’s. Just when it seems everyone is on board to move onto the land, a hesitant Kimmi makes it clear that she doesn’t want in on the new project. Latisha tries to convince Kimmi to change her mind, but grows more frustrated as she questions Kimmi’s loyalties. Kimmi and Maurice discuss a graduation party for Jaylin. Kimmi fears that personal animosities could lead to an unpleasant situation. Wanda stirs the pot with Marsau and Tisha when she sticks her nose into the Holts’ personal business. The Holt’s very public divorce gains steam as tensions rise, and Melody decides to move into a new house to cut domestic ties with Martell. Martell tells his broker that he wants Marsau to be the general contractor of his big 47-acre deal, but the deal hits a snag when Martell learns that the redevelopment company has second thoughts when it comes to doing business with him. The personal drama at home has scared them off and now Martell is no longer the face of the project. While Melody plays with the kids at her new home, Martell pops up uninvited. Things quickly get heated when Melody informs him that he is not welcome. The argument leads to a “he said, she said” situation over infidelity and leads to a deeper division than ever before.

Tune in to OWN Saturday at 9pm EST for the new episode of “Love & Marriage: Huntsville”